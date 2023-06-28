Andar Ki Baat: Is Abu Azmi Back On Chhota Rajan’s Radar?

Abu Asim Azmi | File Photo

BRS party’s expansion aligns with BJP’s anti-Congress plan

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party floated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), which is trying to make inroads into Maharashtra, is being accused by the Congress of being the B-team of the BJP. There is considerable truth in this allegation. The fact is that certain persons close to KCR are under the Enforcement Directorate’s radar in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. Besides, there are certain other issues because of which BRS cannot go against the BJP government. It is learnt that the logistics for KCR’s visits to Maharashtra have been made by certain pro-BJP activists. The aim is to divide the loyal voters of the Congress in rural Maharashtra, who have been traditionally supporting the Congress. The BJP has successfully split the Shiv Sena and has created deep schisms within the NCP. As for the Congress, it is using the BRS to eat into its votes.

Is Azmi back on Chhota Rajan’s radar?

Is the Chhota Rajan gang reviving its activities against the high-profile Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi? In the past, the gang had targeted Azmi, who is one of the richest leaders of Mumbai. In his election affidavit filed during the 2019 assembly elections, he had officially declared assets worth Rs209 crore. However, the Rajan gang later backed out. Was the truce a temporary affair? Azmi recently received an explicit death threat on his WhatsApp number. Normally, the Rajan gang does not send such messages, but calls its victims from satellite phones. But then the underworld is known to change its tactics. Azmi was arrested in connection with the March 1993 serial blasts that ripped across Mumbai. However, he was let off by the Supreme Court. It remains to be seen if Rajan, who is lodged in Tihar jail, too will leave Azmi alone to pursue his politics.

Gathering clouds over Matoshree

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP recently dared the Thackerays to make details of their wealth public. Wonder why he made this demand, because the central agencies already have the details which are likely to be made public on the eve of the general elections. For now, the BJP’s strategy is to use the Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate in a calibrated manner to step up pressure on the Thackerays. Currently, close friends of the family are being questioned in connection with the Covid scam. The scope of the inquiry will be widened to bring contractors and suppliers who have helped the Shiv Sena’s first family in the past under the scanner. All in all, Maharashtra is heading for a major onslaught on Matoshree, the abode of the Thackerays.

Tailpiece

Thane builder close to Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, who is currently being probed by the ED in the mega Covid centre scam has gone underground. This particular builder was very close to the controversial officer when he was posted as the Thane municipal commissioner.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan