 Andar Ki Baat: Central Administrative Tribunal's Order On Joint Director-General Jitendra Rawat's Promotion Creates 'Hulchul' In DGCA Circles
Andar Ki Baat: Central Administrative Tribunal's Order On Joint Director-General Jitendra Rawat's Promotion Creates 'Hulchul' In DGCA Circles

The wife of an Air India pilot has accused an ex-pilot attached to the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation of having a "chakkar" with her pilot husband.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
The wife of an Air India pilot has accused an ex-pilot attached to the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation of having a "chakkar" with her pilot husband. | Representational Image

The wife of an Air India pilot has accused an ex-pilot attached to the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation of having a "chakkar" with her pilot husband. The ex-pilot is a woman who was earlier politically well-connected. Senior officials of the DGCA do not know how exactly to handle this complaint which appears to be purely of a personal nature.

Meanwhile, the Central Administrative Tribunal's order recommending that the issue of promotion of Jitendra Rawat, the joint director-general, be placed before the selection committee has created quite a 'hulchul' in DGCA circles because vested interests had even changed rules to block his promotion. If he gets his promotion, he will also be entitled to consequential benefits.

article-image
