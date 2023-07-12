Andar Ki Baat: Big Builders Of Mumbai Expected To Firmly Back BJP For BMC Polls

BMC headquarters | File Photo

Another shady work in progress

The D-Company was betting heavily on a leading citybased real estate company for reaping huge profits from the realty boom in Mumbai. However, following the decline of this firm because of mismanagement and scrutiny from the security agencies, bhai has now turned towards a big tycoon from the south. Three mega greenfield projects are currently being executed by this tycoon in the city. Besides, this real estate head honcho is also focusing on redevelopment of large parties. It is reliably learnt that this person has also come under the scanner of intelligence agencies. It is only a question of time before action is taken against him.

Laying favourable foundation for BMC elections

The big builders of Mumbai are expected to firmly back the BJP for the BMC polls scheduled in October-November. The election authorities have already asked the officials concerned about the list of voters; which is a clear indication that preparations for holding the polls are underway. Builders have considerable work with the BMC, especially with regard to clearing building plans, grant of additional floor space index, condonation of open space requirements, etc. Hence, they are keen on having an administration that is pliable. The city BJP has already proved that it wants to encourage the real estate sector and that is why it first made Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the second biggest builder of India, president of its city unit and later inducted him into the state ministry. Parag Shah, BJP MLA from Ghatkopar East, is another big builder whom the party is promoting majorly.

Passing on the political baton

Even though several workers are urging Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray to unite, the chances of reconciliation are rather slim. Certain persons close to the former chief minister are vehemently opposed to this development. Uddhav has been diligently grooming his son to step into his chappals at the right time and hence will not like another power centre to emerge. Aaditya also recently demonstrated his ability to mobilise and inspire thousands of cadres when he addressed a massive meeting on July 1 in front of the BMC headquarters. Many were surprised that the police and the BMC gave permission to Sena (UBT) to erect a stage in front of the HQ for the rally. It was possibly because of a potential law and order problem that the authorities granted the permission. Uddhav deliberately did not attend the rally because he wanted the world to know that Aaditya has emerged as a leader in his own right.

Tailpiece

There is talk of a highly controversial contractor, who was allegedly involved in the irrigation scam, getting his son married to an NCP leader's daughter. All is fair in love and Maharashtra politics.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan