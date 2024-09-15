Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial Ponds & 12,000 Staff

Girgaon Chowpatty equipped with steel plates and German rafts to ensure smooth idol immersion | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is fully prepared for the grand Ganesh idol immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, set to take place on Tuesday, September 17. With an emphasis on eco-friendly practices, BMC has arranged for 204 artificial immersion ponds across Mumbai, alongside 69 natural immersion sites, to ensure a smooth and environmentally conscious celebration of Ganeshotsav.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, BMC has mobilized an impressive workforce of 12,000 officers and staff. These officials will be stationed at 71 control rooms throughout the city to monitor the immersion process, ensuring safety and efficient management at all key locations.

Deputy Commissioner and Ganeshotsav Coordinator Prashant Sapkale told FPJ, “This year’s focus is on providing better facilities and services to devotees, with preparations beginning two months in advance. Girgaon Chowpatty, one of Mumbai’s most iconic immersion sites, has undergone significant improvements to accommodate the influx of devotees and vehicles expected on the final day of Ganeshotsav. With 204 artificial ponds, devotees are encouraged to opt for these specially created immersion sites rather than using natural water bodies, which face pollution challenges post-immersion.”

To help citizens locate these artificial ponds, BMC has introduced a QR code system. By scanning the QR code, available on posters and online at BMC portal, devotees can access a list of nearby artificial ponds, along with a Google Maps link for easy navigation.

BMC has made several infrastructure improvements at Girgaon Chowpatty and other major immersion sites to ensure smooth proceedings. To prevent vehicles from getting stuck in the sand, 478 steel plates have been laid out, and 43 German rafts have been made available to facilitate the immersion of smaller Ganesh idols.

In addition, BMC has arranged for the collection of Nirmalya, which includes flowers, garlands, and other offerings from devotees. A fleet of 274 vehicles, along with 163 specially designated Nirmalya Kalashes, will be placed at immersion sites to collect these offerings, preventing them from polluting natural water bodies.

For crowd control and management, 192 control rooms have been activated across administrative wards, with a centralized control room coordinating the efforts. To monitor large gatherings, BMC has installed 66 observation towers at key immersion sites, supported by 72 reception rooms to assist devotees with queries and other services.

The health and safety of devotees remain a top priority. To this end, 67 ambulances and 75 first-aid centers have been deployed across the city. In addition, over 1,000 floodlights and 27 searchlights have been installed in collaboration with BEST to ensure proper lighting at the immersion spots, particularly during late-night immersions. BMC has also stationed 127 mobile toilets at various points for the convenience of devotees. Trained fire brigade personnel with emergency response vehicles will be present to handle any unforeseen incidents.

The municipal administration has also warned devotees about the presence of marine species such as Blue Button Jellyfish and Sting Rays, which are commonly found along the Mumbai coastline from August to October. In case of any marine animal bites, medical rooms have been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty, and the 108 ambulance service will be on standby to provide immediate assistance.

To ensure a smooth and safe Ganesh Visarjan, BMC has issued several safety guidelines for devotees:

1. Avoid entering deep sea waters during immersion.

2. Utilize the assistance of trained personnel appointed by BMC for idol immersions.

3. Refrain from visiting poorly lit or isolated areas for immersion.

4. Steer clear of restricted swimming zones as designated by BMC.

5. In case of emergencies, report incidents immediately to fire brigade personnel, police officers, or lifeguards.

6. Be vigilant and avoid spreading or believing in rumors.

7. Pay special attention to the safety of children and ensure they do not enter the water unsupervised.

The BMC, in partnership with the Mumbai Police, has made a fervent appeal to citizens to maintain order and cleanliness at all immersion sites. Devotees are urged to cooperate with municipal authorities, ensuring that this year’s Ganesh Visarjan is both eco-friendly and respectful of public spaces.