Anand Mahindra hails Uddhav's 'creative talent' after he takes oath

Balasaheb Thackeray's dream has come true. His son and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has taken oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the first Thackeray Chief Minister and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has also congratulated Uddhav.
The Mahindra Group chairman said Balasaheb Thackeray must be looking down upon Uddhav with pride. Anand and Uddhav met when they were young and both wanted to pursue artistic careers but gave in to family duties.
"I remember first meeting you when we were young & we both had given up the option of artistic careers. I hope you’ll use your creative talents to take the great state of Maharashtra forward..," wrote Anand Mahindra.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath to Uddhav Thackeray and six ministers at the sprawling Shivaji Park.
Those present at the ceremony included NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and DMK leader MK Stalin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. "I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," Modi tweeted.
