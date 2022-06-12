An exhibition of photographs that celebrates 30 years of friendship between Israel and India

Sir JJ College of Architecture is collaborating with the Bauhaus Centre, Tel Aviv, Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai, Art Deco Mumbai, to celebrate 30 years of friendship between Israel and India.

Titled Architecture Moderne: Mumbai | Tel Aviv, the exhibition is curated by Prof. Mustansir Dalvi.

Through a series of photographs, the exhibition provides fascinating insights into the architectural similarities between Mumbai and Tel Aviv. These are evident in cinema halls, residential buildings, sacred spaces, and more.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the White City in Tel Aviv and the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai are some examples of the semblances.

“As an architecture enthusiast, it is heartwarming for me to see how the similarity and closeness between the people of Israel and India are also reflected in the architectural heritage of Tel Aviv and Mumbai. I am sure that the visitors of the exhibition will second that observation while enjoying this enriching cultural experience,” Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, said.

The exhibition is on till June 22, between 11 am to 6 pm at Claude Batley Gallery at Sir JJ College of Architecture.