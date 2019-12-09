Amruta Fadnavis calls Shiv Sena green hypocrite

Posting a photo of the news item, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted "Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena'! Tree cutting - at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission - unpardonable sins !!"

However, Aurangabad Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, in a media statement, claimed his administration would not allow trees to be cut for the Thackeray memorial. "We are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial," he said.

His message has been issued from Twitter handle, Shivsena Communicaton @ShivsenaComms, which is the official handle of the Thackeray-led party's communication cell.

The memorial will comprise a garden along with a statue of the Bal Thackeray.