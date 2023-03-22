Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: 100 GB data recovered from Aniksha Jaisinghani

Aniksha Jainsinghani |

The police have recovered 100 GB data from the electronic devices of Aniksha Jaisinghani, the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, arrested for allegedly blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The data was recovered from two iPods and three mobile phones and will be analysed with the help of technical experts.

The police are, meanwhile, also probing the videos which Aniksha allegedly showed to Amruta Fadnavis to extort money from her.

The seized devices have over 500 videos, thousands of photos, many voice messages and innumerable documents. Her voice sample has also been taken and will be matched with the voice heard in one of the videos.