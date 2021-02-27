Amravati: Lockdown extended till March 8

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Amravati district administration has extended the lockdown for another 7 days till March 8. The lockdown was earlier imposed on February 21 till February 28 following the emergence of Amravati as one of the hotspots. The district collector Shailesh Naval made the announcement on Saturday.

The Amravati district guardian minister Yashomati Thakur had earlier said the lockdown was imposed in a serious bid to contain the virus infection.

In Amravati, a record 12,052 positive coronavirus cases were reported between February 1 and 27. On an average there are 700 plus cases reported daily.

During the lockdown, shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, were ordered to remain shut along with educational institutions, coaching classes and training schools. Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks would remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes were not permitted.

Further, Yavatmal's District Collector M Devender Singh also announced a curfew in the district from February 27 to March 1. The essential services are exempted from the curfew. "Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew," Singh said.

In a related development, Nagpur city mayor Dayashankar Tiwari has urged the people not to venture out of homes on Saturday and Sunday in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases. He said the hotels, restaurants, shops and markets will remain shut.

Similarly, the schools and colleges in Jalna and Aurangabad will remain shut till March 31.

However, in Buldhana, the traders have hit the roads and strongly opposed the lockdown.