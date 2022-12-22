AMRAVATI CHEMIST MURDER: Accused told wife about recce of Kolhe's shop day after murder

Umesh Kolhe | File

Mumbai: Abdul Taufeeque Shaikh, one of the arrested accused in Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder case, had allegedly told his wife to leave with him to Nagpur a day after the crime. During the journey, Shaikh had allegedly told his wife that a night prior, some Muslim men had killed a medical shop owner and that he was frightened since he had kept a watch on the shop.



According to Shaikh's wife Nurjahan Parvin, her husband had returned from work around 6.30 pm on June 21. “When we were having dinner around 9 pm, he was receiving many phone calls. After dinner, he put on his shoes and scarf and left home. He came home around 1.30am and didn't respond when I asked where he had gone,” she said to the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

According to Ms Parvin, early morning on June 22, Shaikh asked her to accompany him to his paternal aunt's house in Nagpur. “During the journey, he told me a medical shop owner was killed by Muslim boys the previous night for blasphemy. They had kept a watch over his shop and so my husband was very scared. He said Irfan bhai will handle everything,” she said in her statement. She added that later that night, her father-in-law called and asked them to return to Amravati as the police were looking for Shaikh. The couple then left back for Amravati and Shaikh was arrested.



As per the NIA chargesheet, Shaikh had intentionally conspired with accused Atib Rashid and Irfan Khan for performing reconnaissance (recce) of the victim to eliminate him for supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial post. “In furtherance of the conspiracy, on June 20 Shaikh, on the direction of Irfan Khan, met Atib at Sabunpura (Amravati) and discussed the plan to kill Mr Kolhe. They also went to Prabhat Talkies near Amit Medical store on Atib's motorcycle to perform a recce of the medical store,” the NIA alleged in its chargesheet.



"However, the first attempt to kill Mr Kolhe on June 20 was in vain. On June 21, Shaikh participated in another recce with Mudassir Ahmed and Shahrukh Khan and relayed information about Mr Kolhe's movement to Mohammad Shoaib, Atib Rashid and Shamim Ahmad, which resulted in his execution. Shaikh, on the instructions of Irfan Khan, deleted his mobile data related to the crime,” the chargesheet claims.