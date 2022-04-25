Amravati: Bandh in Warud town after attack on Shiv Sena leader

Amravati: A local Shiv Sena functionary was injured when two persons allegedly fired at him, following which the party called for a bandh in Warud town here in Maharashtra.

The bandh was observed on Sunday by the Shiv Sena to register its strong protest against the attack on the party's deputy district chief Yogesh Gharad (42) on Saturday night.

Local police said they have so far arrested one person in connection with the attack, while two others are absconding.

On Saturday, two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly fired at Gharad, while he was also riding a two-wheeler, on a road near Multai square. He was rushed to a hospital Nagpur where his condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The reason behind the attack was not yet known, the police said and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Gharad in his complaint named one Gajanan Brahmane as the conspirator, besides the two assailants, an official from Warud police station said.

The police have arrested Brahmane, while search was on for the two other absconding assailants, he added

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 01:38 PM IST