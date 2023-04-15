Amit Shah's visit: Traffic movement to be affected between Mumbai Airport to Girgaon Chowpatty on April 15

Amit Shah's visit: Traffic movement to be affected between Mumbai Airport to Girgaon Chowpatty | PTI

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that vehicular movement will be affected between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Haji Ali on April 15 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

"Due to pre-planned programme on 15th April vehicular movement will be affected between International Airport - Vileparle - Bandra Worli Sealink - Worli - Haji Ali- Girgaon Chowpatty from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Citizens are requested to plan commute accordingly."

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Mumbai on April 15 and 16.

Amit Shah to attend Maharashtra Bhushan award event

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had, earlier this week, made the announcement of the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan award for 2023 being conferred on Dharmadhikari at a function in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

He had said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the function, which will be held at the Corporate Park in Palghar.

Heavy vehicles banned on some highways for mega Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai

The movement of heavy vehicles on Mumbai-Goa highway, the Expressway and the old highway between Mumbai and Pune as well as the Gujarat to Mumbai stretch would be banned on April 15 and 16 for the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, an official said on Friday.

As per the order issued by state transport department joint secretary Rajendra Holkar, the step has been taken to avoid traffic snarls on these routes as several lakh followers of renowned social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari will attend the function scheduled for Sunday.

Dharmadhikari, a reformer who has held tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as de-addiction work in tribal areas, will be conferred the prestigious award at a function on April 16, which will be graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per the order, heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, cooking gas cylinders, petrol and diesel, medicines, liquid oxygen, food grains and vegetables etc and ambulances as well as those supplying material for highway and road construction will be allowed to ply.