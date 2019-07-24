Amit Shah to kick-start CM Fadnavis’ Janadesh Yatra on Aug 1

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah will kick-start CM Devendra Fadnavis' 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' next month while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend its concluding event, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

The chief minister's mass outreach programme comes ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick-start the rally on August 1 from Mozari in Amravati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding event in Nashik, the date of which is yet to be finalised," the functionary said.

Fadnavis will be covering at least 152 out of the total 288 Assembly constituencies in the state during the nearly one-month long mass outreach programme, he said.

"The chief minister will address 104 rallies and 200 small meetings during the yatra," he said. - Agencies