'Amit Shah Is Lying': Congress Shares Kalawati Bandurkar's Video Claiming 'Received All Help From Rahul Gandhi'

Rahul Gandhi (left), Kalawati Bandurkar (centre) and Amit Shah (right) |

Kalawati Bandurkar, a poor farm widow from Jalka in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, hit headlines on Wednesday once again soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah used her name to take a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, in a video shared by Congress leaders, she has now retorted back and claimed that whatever Amit Shah has said in the Parliament is a "complete lie".

What did Amit Shah say?

Rahul Gandhi had visited Kalawati at her home in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in 2008 after her husband died by suicide in the midst of the agrarian crisis in the Western state.

Hitting out at Gandhi after his address on no-confidence motion debate in lower house of Parliament, Amit Shah said, “There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalawati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by Modi government.”

Kalawati calls Amit Shah's claim 'fake'

Now, a video of Kalawati Bandurkar has been shared by the Congress in response to Amit Shah's claim where she is seen saying that whatever help she received came from Rahul Gandhi.

The video of Kalawati's response was shared by Maharashtra Congress leader and Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare.

"When Rahul Gandhi came even before Modi, he provided us with financial assistance. I wasn't getting ration but started receiving it after he came. He managed to get an electricity connection for us. Even the house that I have got, he himself had approved it before. I didn't get it immediately but received the possession through Gharakul in 2013-14," Kalawati said in the video.

"Whatever help I have received has come from Rahul Gandhi. Since Modi came to power, I have not been individually provided any kind of financial help. He's been making direct transfers of 2,000-3,000 to everyone so I received that. But other than that, even the gas connection I took myself paying money and not for free because my name was not on the list."

"What Amit Shah has said is a complete lie. Whatever help I have been given is given by Rahul Gandhi only. From electricity, water to house and financial help, all these have been provided to me by Rahul Gandhi. Whatever they (Shah) are saying is utter lie," she said.

Watch the video here:

Congress Member of Parliament and General Secretary in-charge Communications of the party, Jairam Ramesh, also shared the video to debunk Amit Shah's claim.

More about Kalawati Bandurkar

Parshuram, Kalawati's husband, tragically took his own life on December 23, 2005, due to the agrarian crisis. Subsequently, Sanjay Kalaskar, Kalawati's son-in-law, who was a 25-year-old marginal farmer and also worked as an auto driver, also died by suicide in December 2010. Adding to the heartbreaking series of events, Kalawati's second daughter, Savita Khamankar (27), who resided in Radegaon near Warora in Chandrapur district, sadly died by self-immolation in 2011.

Following Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bandurkar in 2008, she experienced a notable increase in financial assistance. Gandhi also made reference to her during a no-confidence debate in Parliament the same year. Although Gandhi didn't provide direct financial aid, his visit triggered financial contributions from various sources.

Notably, NGO Sulabha International extended ₹30 lakh in support after the Congress leader's visit. In the previous year, Kalawati had an encounter with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November. This occurred after a group of Congress workers brought her to his rally in Washim.

