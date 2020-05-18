Amidst lockdown five old age home across the country connected virtually

The lockdown has made lives of elderly people staying at old age home even more difficult. Thanks to lockdown they couldn't go out for their routine morning walks, even stepping out is dangerous as their age group is most vulnerable. In an attempt to rejuvenate the lives of elderly people staying at old age home, Help Age India has recently connected five old age homes across the country virtually.

The old age home from Goa, Palghar, Gurudaspur in Punjab, Nevilli in Tamil Nadu and Cuddalore were recently connected virtually and around 200 senior citizens from these old age homes participated in the initiative. Where senior citizens showed their skills to others and shared their experiences.

The senior citizens conducted yoga sessions, meditation together, there were also sessions of story-telling and while few senior citizens did not shy away from displaying their dance moves. Along with the help age India's volunteers and over 50 from corporate houses help the senior citizens to connect.

"The lockdown is for social distancing but it doesn't mean emotional distancing, those staying at the elderly home have no one else other then people like them and us. Due to lockdown these senior citizens started feeling more nervous, so we tried me make them live their life as before," Prakash Borgaonkar director help age India.