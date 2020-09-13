Amid tussle with Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari today

Mumbai: Amid tussle with the ruling party Shiv Sena, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari today (Sunday). The meeting is scheduled at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai at 4.30 pm before the actress leaves for her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on September 14.

The meeting comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana's Bandra office for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions. The Bombay High Court, however, has put a stay on the demolition. Ranaut's lawyer has sought time to respond to a BMC affidavit and the case is adjourned till September 22.

Meanwhile, many have criticised the Shiv Sena for engaging in "vendetta politics" as the demolition came immediately after the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK).

Recently, Ranaut also lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her property was demolished. In doing so, the actress went on to address Thackeray in an informal 'tu' rather than the more respectful 'aap'. This did not go down well as a complaint was filed at the Vikhroli police station against her for uploading the video and addressing the CM as ‘tu’.

The 'Panga' actress also targeted Congress President Sonia Gandhi after BMC's demolition drive. "History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order," she wrote on Twitter. Ranaut asked for Gandhi's intervention in the matter.