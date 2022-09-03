Amid talks of Oppn front to take on BJP, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sept 8

Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar | File Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on September 8. The news came days after Pawar announced that he is not running for the Prime Minister’s post or ministerial berth owing to his oldage.

This is the maiden meeting between the two after Kumar broke an alliance with BJP and formed the government with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. Both are expected to discuss the present political scenario under the BJP-led NDA government and the various options of bringing like-minded opposition parties together against the BJP in next general elections.

Kumar after the formation of new government has clarified that he has no aspirations of becoming the prime ministerial candidate of Opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, Kumar added that he would play a role in uniting the Opposition parties against the BJP led National Democratic Alliance.

The meeting between Pawar and Kumar is important as recently NCP chief had a lengthy meeting with Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the possible alliance of opposition parties against BJP.

Interestingly, Pawar has also announced that last week that he will be involved in putting up a credible alternative to BJP especially with the mobilisation of like minded opposition parties. ’Morarji Desai was lucky as he became PM at the age of 82. However, I do not want to follow Morarji’s example,’’ he said.

Similarly, Kumar had clarified that "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts [of becoming the PM candidate]. My job is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good.”

Both Pawar and Kumar enjoy good rapport and have cordial relations with various political parties. The duo share a unique quality as they never treat political rivals as untouchables and they maintain regular dialogue with them despite in or outside the power.

Besides, both have repeatedly criticised the BJP-led government for the deployment of central probe agencies including ED, CBI and Income Tax against the political opponents.

NCP sources told the Free Press Journal, "Pawar and Kumar with their relations across the parties can mobilise the like minded opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray despite losing power in Maharashtra has recently made a strong case for opposition joining hands together against BJP.’’

They said that even though Kumar has said that he has not thoughts of becoming the PM candidate of the like minded opposition parties, the Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav has said that Kumar could emerge as a "strong candidate’’ for PM in 2024 if opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job.