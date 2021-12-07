Amid talks of formation of non-BJP front, NCP's national executive meeting to be held today in Delhi

Amid the talks of the formation of the non-BJP front in the run-up to the general elections slated for 2024, the National Executive Committee meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The meeting will be chaired by the party's national president Sharad Pawar and will focus on the party's upcoming election program and the current political situation said the party chief spokesman Nawab Malik. Members of the National Executive, special invited and executive members who are ministers have been invited to this meeting.

Malik clarified that the meeting would not focus on the UPA or Mamata Banerjee but only on the current political situation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 09:19 AM IST