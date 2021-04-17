Amid strict curfew, NMMC and Navi Mumbai police close roads in the city - Check details here

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Navi Mumbai police closed many roads to implement the curfew in the city strictly. Nerul, Sanpada, Turbhe among other areas roads were closed in a way that even pedestrian cannot cross the road.
The Sanpada subway that connects East and West side of Sanpada railway station has been closed by the civic body. Similarly, the road that connects Sanpada and Juinagar has been closed near railway crossing.
Access from Palm Beach road to several nodes in the city have been closed to ensure that motorists use limited number of roads and they can be checked easily. “A few roads have been blocked so that motorists can be checked whether they have valid reason to step out their homes or not,” said a senior civic official.
The state government has imposed section 144 across the state and preventing people stepping out of their homes unless it is very urgent. However, people attached to essential services are allowed to move with valid identity cards.
During the weekend, many of citizens were seen flouting the lockdown norms and many of them were also penalized. However, the civic administration wants that imposing penalty is no the solution and citizens have to cooperate to prevent the spread of the viruses.
The number of active cases under the NMMC area is 11114 and almost every day around 1000 or more positive cases are being reported in the city. Due to rise in cases, people are finding difficult to get ICU beds and even a few private hospitals faced oxygen shortage. However, the civic body provided support to those hospitals with oxygen cylinders on loan basis.
