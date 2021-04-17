Amid strict curfew, NMMC and Navi Mumbai police close roads in the city - Check details here

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Navi Mumbai police closed many roads to implement the curfew in the city strictly. Nerul, Sanpada, Turbhe among other areas roads were closed in a way that even pedestrian cannot cross the road.

The Sanpada subway that connects East and West side of Sanpada railway station has been closed by the civic body. Similarly, the road that connects Sanpada and Juinagar has been closed near railway crossing.

Access from Palm Beach road to several nodes in the city have been closed to ensure that motorists use limited number of roads and they can be checked easily. “A few roads have been blocked so that motorists can be checked whether they have valid reason to step out their homes or not,” said a senior civic official.