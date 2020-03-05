Amid slowdown, Maharashtra economy to grow at 5.7% in 2019-20 against 7.5% in 2018-19

Maharashtra government's outgo towards salary and wages is estimated at Rs 1,15,241 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 88,630 crore in 2018-19. This is largely due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report. The government will have to shell out Rs 36,368 crore against Rs 27,567 crore on pension and Rs 35,207 crore against Rs 33,929 crore on interest payment. The government's total revenue expenditure will rise to Rs 3,34,933 crore against Rs 3,01,460 crore.

The share of capital expenditure in the total expenditure is expected to be 17.3% and is expected to decrease by 2.7% during 2019-20 over the previous year. Out o total expenditure, internal debt expected to be used for repayment is Rs 24,962 crore.

The debt stock is estimated at Rs 4,71,642 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 4,14,411 crore in 2018-19, Rs 4,02,421 crore in 2017-18, Rs 3,64,819 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 3,24,202 crore in 2015-16. The internal debt of the state is expected to reach to Rs 3,84,620 crore (81.6% of the debt stock) as per 2019-20 (budget estimate) of which open market borrowings are expected to be Rs 3,11,076 crore.

Agriculture & allied activities

During kharif season 2019-20, sowing was completed on 149.61 lakh hectare area. The production of cereals is expected to rise by 9%, pulses 3%, oilseeds 1% and cotton 24%. However, the production of cash crop sugarcane is likely to decrease by a record 36% over the previous year. This is due to drought and excess rainfall in the sugarcane growing areas.

During the rabi season, the area under crops rose by 5.6% to 50.87 lakh hectare. The production of cereals is expected to increase by 43% and pulses by 23% while production of oil seeds will decrease by 24% over the previous year.

The area under horticulture crops is 16.50 lakh hectare and production is expected to be 242.71 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 against 230.35 lakh tonnes with area of 16.51 lakh hectare in 2018-19.

Maharashtra attracts more FDI

Maharashtra has remained the favourite destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) with a share of about 29% of total FDI inflow at all India. The FDI inflows in the state since April 2000 to September 2019 was Rs 7,39,306 crore against Rs 2,57,941 crore in Karnataka, Rs 1,83,290 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1,41,161 crore in Gujarat and Rs 1,09,824 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The state has approved 643 mega projects with an investment of Rs 4,79,950 crore and proposed employment of 5.23 lakh up to December 2019. Eligibility certificates have been issued to 206 projects with an actual investment of Rs 89,342 crore and proposed employment of 1.37 lakh.