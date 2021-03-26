Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mumbai sessions court imposes entry and work restrictions

Mumbai: The sessions court in Mumbai has imposed some restrictions in court working and entry into premises owing to the rise in Coronavirus cases in the city.

The Principal Judge Srinivas B. Agarwal by an office order passed on Thursday has said the order will be effective from 25 March to 9 April or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The restrictions were brought in due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the order said and in pursuance of the directions of the Bombay High Court vide letter dated 24.03.2021.

Since December 1, courts had started regular working. The order by the recent order directed working in two shifts, one from 10.30 am to 1 pm and another from 1.30 pm to 4 pm. It has also directed that no adverse orders be passed against advocates, witnesses and accused persons who remain absent.

Only those advocates, witnesses and accused persons whose matter is listed in the day’s board and whose presence is required will be allowed entry into the court premises,it said further and that no one should enter the court rooms unless their matter is called out and leave as soon as their hearing is over.

The numbers of cases listed should also be moderate in number, it said further and that this be decided by the concerned judge.