Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Cambridge International board shifts from exams to school-assessed grades

The Cambridge International board on Friday informed all affiliated school heads that the board has decided to switch from exams to school-assesed grades.
The board stated, "In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, we have decided to switch Cambridge International schools in India, from exams to school-assessed grades, so that students can receive certification and progress with their education."
In order to solve queries regarding school-assessed grades, the board has displayed all information so far on the official website.
The board said, "We understand that you may need to withdraw candidates at short notice, and we have adapted our process to support you. Our deadline for the withdrawal of entries via Direct for the June 2021 series is 17 April. You can also withdraw entries after this date until seven days after the exam series by contacting us directly at info@cambridgeinternational.org. You will receive a credit for these withdrawn entries."
