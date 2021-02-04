Despite opposition, Devendra Fadnavis to perform 'bhoomi pujan' of late Pramod Mahajan Art Gallery in Mira Road

Amidst opposition from local social organisations, former chief minister and leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting the twin-city to perform the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the construction work of an art gallery in memory of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan in Mira Road on Friday evening.

The majestic art gallery which will come up in the Kanakia area of Mira Road (survey number 300) carries an estimated price tag of Rs. 40 crore. Terming the project as wasteful expenditure, activists of social welfare organization Jiddi Maratha Pratishthan led by Pradeep Jangam will launch a day-long sit-in agitation outside the Netaji Subashchandra Bose municipal stadium in Bhayandar (west) to register their protest against the misuse of tax payers’ money.