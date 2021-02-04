Despite opposition, Devendra Fadnavis to perform 'bhoomi pujan' of late Pramod Mahajan Art Gallery in Mira Road

Amidst opposition from local social organisations, former chief minister and leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting the twin-city to perform the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the construction work of an art gallery in memory of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan in Mira Road on Friday evening.
The majestic art gallery which will come up in the Kanakia area of Mira Road (survey number 300) carries an estimated price tag of Rs. 40 crore. Terming the project as wasteful expenditure, activists of social welfare organization Jiddi Maratha Pratishthan led by Pradeep Jangam will launch a day-long sit-in agitation outside the Netaji Subashchandra Bose municipal stadium in Bhayandar (west) to register their protest against the misuse of tax payers’ money.
“Instead of constructing full-fledged hospitals and developing much needed playgrounds, politicians here have shamelessly ventured on a money spending spree for their personal and political gains. This will not be tolerated,” said Jangam who has been spearheading campaigns and agitations to save spaces tagged for public amenities from getting privatized or converted into less needed establishments.
Notably, the general body has given its nod for the construction of the art gallery. Apart from the bhoomi poojan of the art gallery and handing over keys of shops to beneficiaries in the Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) project in Kashimira, the former chief minister will also inaugurate a state-of-the art, 68-meter tall turntable ladder (TTL) which will help fire brigade personnel of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to reach as high as 24 floors for emergency rescue and firefighting operations.