 Amid political turmoil, CM Shinde receives Journalism degree from YCMOU, to attend special program in Nashik
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde who has been facing the heat with the political turmoil in the state, graduated with a journalism degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Open University in Nashik with 77% marks and is scheduled to attend a special program in Nashik today, reported ABP.

The Supreme Court on Thursday put an end to the Maharashtra power struggle in the eyes of the whole country. Later Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave his response while taking a press conference.

Shinde is an alumnus of the YCMOU. Earlier, he completed his degree in teaching from the Open University. After that, he took the degree in journalism from the university and his degree was completed in August 2021 with special merit i.e. 77.25% marks. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Prashant Kumar Patil had handed over the certificates to CM Shinde at a program held at Varsha recently.

Uddhav vs Shinde: Supreme Court refers Sena row case to larger bench; temporary relief for...
