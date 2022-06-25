e-Paper Get App

Amid political crisis, Mumbai Police to ensure security at political offices

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently in Guwahati as part of the Eknath Shinde camp.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Mumbai Police | PTI

Amid the political crisis and vandalisation of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant's office in Pune, Mumbai Police has issued a high alert asking all Police Stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city.

It has been directed that officer-level police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

Similarly, Pune Police also issued a similar alert asking all Police Stations to ensure security at offices related to Shiv Sena leaders in the city.

A group of Sena workers barged into the office of Bhairavnath Sugar Works, which belongs to Sawant, and damaged the office located in Katraj area in the morning, party corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said.

"The ransacking of Sawant's office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days," he said.

Sawant represents Paranda assembly constituency in Osmanabad district.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

