Amid pandemic, 10% of the employees of private banks can now travel by Mumbai locals

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been massive restrictions placed on travel in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. And while these have over the months been relaxed somewhat, Mumbai's crucial rail network remains, for the most part, restricted for use by essential service personnel.

On Saturday however, there was some relief for private and co-operative bank employees as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the Central and Western Railways, on allowing bank personnel to travel.

The notice requested that 10% of the total staff of cooperative and private banks be allowed to use local trains to commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.