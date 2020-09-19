Amid pandemic, 10% of the employees of private banks can now travel by Mumbai locals

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been massive restrictions placed on travel in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. And while these have over the months been relaxed somewhat, Mumbai's crucial rail network remains, for the most part, restricted for use by essential service personnel.
On Saturday however, there was some relief for private and co-operative bank employees as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the Central and Western Railways, on allowing bank personnel to travel.
The notice requested that 10% of the total staff of cooperative and private banks be allowed to use local trains to commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
This has since received the green signal. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday night took to Twitter stating that it would now be allowed. "Now, 10% of the total employees of Cooperative and Private banks can travel by special suburban rail services in Mumbai. These services will be strictly for the essential staff, and not for general passengers," he tweeted.
Goyal also shared the press release about the same. "On the request of state govt....permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to personnel of all Cooperative and Private banks to the extent of 10% of the total staff strength as approved by State Government of Maharashtra , for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network," the press release reads.
"The selected 10% staff are requested to obtain QR code from State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest. Until such time, valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers," it clarifies further.
