Amid Mumbai lockdown, Sequel restaurant rolls out breakfast subscription box - how to order

While it is a known fact that food brings us together, Mumbai’s restaurant business is facing a hard time once again as Maharashtra government rolled out new COVID-19 guidelines amid surge in cases.

Vanika Choudhary, who owns the celebrity favourite food joint Sequel has also closed doors for dine in for the second time. But she has introduced a special Breakfast Subscription Box for those who wish to turn their first meal of the day into a fancy yet healthy affair.

The subscription includes a 3-to-7-day pack with a different bowl and juice every day.

The price ranges from Rs 1800 for 3 days, Rs 2700 for 5 days, and Rs 3800 for 7 days.

The menu includes:

Jigsaw + Eat your Greens

Almond & Coconut Pancakes

Going Nuts

Perfect Poach + Lean & Green

Coconut Yogurt + Raw cacao truffle

You can also get a plant-based version.