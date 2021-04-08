Amid Mumbai lockdown, Sequel restaurant rolls out breakfast subscription box - how to order

While it is a known fact that food brings us together, Mumbai’s restaurant business is facing a hard time once again as Maharashtra government rolled out new COVID-19 guidelines amid surge in cases.
Vanika Choudhary, who owns the celebrity favourite food joint Sequel has also closed doors for dine in for the second time. But she has introduced a special Breakfast Subscription Box for those who wish to turn their first meal of the day into a fancy yet healthy affair.
The subscription includes a 3-to-7-day pack with a different bowl and juice every day.
The price ranges from Rs 1800 for 3 days, Rs 2700 for 5 days, and Rs 3800 for 7 days.
The menu includes:
Jigsaw + Eat your Greens
Almond & Coconut Pancakes
Going Nuts
Perfect Poach + Lean & Green
Coconut Yogurt + Raw cacao truffle
You can also get a plant-based version.
Vanika states that under the new guidelines, Sequel will be open for takeaways and deliveries during weekdays and only deliveries on weekends.
She says, “Restaurant is closed because of the new guidelines by the Maharashtra government, which is that the restaurants have to be closed. We’re only allowed delivery till April 30. It’s not only Sequel but all restaurants.
“After a year the restaurant was just getting back on its feet again and with this new lockdown, it means there will be a crunch.”
In 2020, Vanika had told the Free Press Journal, "Restaurants, especially high-cost ingredient driven ones like us, run on thin margins. 2-3 days of harsh monsoon can wipe out the month’s profit. So, one can imagine the impact this temporary closure will have on the full year numbers!”
