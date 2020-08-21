Amid heavy rainfall, two feet long monitor lizard rescued from Thane's Ghodbunder road

The lizard must have accidentally entered the premises of society as it is located close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) area in Thane.

"Following the rescue operation, the two feet long lizard was set free in the forest area of SGNP, Thane by the rescue team," informed official.

Bengal monitor or Indian monitor lizard found widely distributed over the Indian Subcontinent and parts of Southeast Asia and West Asia. This large lizard's size can range from about 61 to 175 cm.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Thane from August 20 to August 24 and Mumbai district on August 20, August 22 and August 23).

The latest radar/satellite images indicate very active monsoon over Konkan, more on North Konkan, Thane including Mumbai.