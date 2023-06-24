Amid ED Probe In BMC COVID Facility Scam, Uddhav Thackeray Demands Probe Into PM CARES Fund

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI File Photo

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded a thorough investigation into the PM CARES Fund amid the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against closely associated with his party Shiv Sena (UBT) in an alleged jumbo COVID centre scam. He criticised the central probe agency and also sought probe into the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Thackeray made these remarks while addressing his party workers, asserting that his party is not intimidated by the ED investigation.

ED Investigating Alleged Irregularities in Civic Contract Allotment

The Enforcement Directorate recently conducted searches at various locations linked to individuals reportedly having close ties to Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray, prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), as well as the central purchase department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These raids are part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the allotment of a civic contract to a firm responsible for operating a jumbo COVID treatment facility.

Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Probe into PM CARES Fund

During his address, Uddhav Thackeray fearlessly challenged the government to initiate an investigation into the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the pandemic. Furthermore, he demanded a thorough inquiry into the PM CARES Fund, highlighting that it operates beyond the scope of any ongoing investigation. He raised concerns about the collection of large sums of money and reported issues with malfunctioning ventilators. The Shiv Sena leader vowed to conduct his own investigation into the matter.

Background on PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES Fund was established in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the primary objective of addressing distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund operates under the leadership of the Prime Minister, with members including the Defence Minister, Home Minister, and Finance Minister. It was created to ensure dedicated national support during emergency situations.