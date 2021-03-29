Amid COVID-19 spike, Bombay Bar Association requests Bombay HC Chief Justice to conduct court proceedings in hybrid format

Fearing over a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) has requested Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to provide a platform for conducting court proceedings on virtual hybrid format. The request has been made to avoid the curb of covid cases.

As per a Bar and Bench report, To safeguard and protect Bar members and public at large, a representation regarding the same was sent to Chief Justice (CJ) Datta on March 27 requesting that lawyers should be given an option to appear through video conference.

In a letter sent to the Chief Justice, it read, "The lawyers should at least be given the option to appear virtually. This will reduce the footfall in the Court premises and curb the possible spread of the virus infection."

We hope that this request made pursuant to requests received from a large segment of the Bar will receive urgent and favourable consideration, it added.

Since coronavirus cases are at a large in the city, the members of the Bar had made a request to consider the "feasibility of virtual and physical court" during an administrative committee meeting held on March 19, 2021.

Over it, the committee found fit to first monitor the situation for 2 weeks considering there would be only seven working days and then revisit the situation. During the course, the entry of clients was to be prohibited unless specifically required by the Court.

However, the members noted that in the past week, there had been an exponential rise in the number of COVID cases, in excess of 5,000 everyday in Mumbai.