Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's intl airport caters to over 50 lakh passengers in first 3 months of 2021

While the global aviation industry is gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) catered to a total of approximately 50,91,730 passengers and over 49,160 flights across domestic and international destinations during the first three months of the year.

According to a statement issued by the CSMIA, the airport witnessed movement of over 5,21,570 international passengers across 7,759 flights as well as approximately 45,70,150 domestic passengers over 41,407 flights. During this period, the airport also noted that Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, having catered to the highest traffic of over 1,60,169 passengers. This was followed by Newark with 54,406 passengers and Male with 50,158 passengers approximately.

Recently, the airport also resumed operations from T1 to ensure social distancing. Trends revealed that amongst the domestic destinations, Delhi saw the highest movements with 6,57,467 passengers, followed by Goa and Bengaluru with 4,36,899 and 3,09,168 passengers respectively. CSMIA also saw addition of new routes destinations including international destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah and Batam as well as domestic destinations like Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Agra.

The CSMIA, which introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 6 last year, have undertook over 3 lakh tests at the airport and added new facilities to accommodate and reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports. There are over 30 counters of testing facilities at Terminal 2 set up for international and domestic passengers, while it has also established over eight registration desks and 6 testing booths at Terminal 1, where departing as well as arriving passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport.