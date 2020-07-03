Amid COVID-19 outbreak, RSS works on app to connect job seekers to employers

7The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is working on an app to provide employment to people by linking job seekers to job givers. This app, which is under development, will reach the testing stage in a week.

“The lockdown has led to economic distress among the masses. As an organisation, the RSS is working on several counts, including screening of people for coronavirus across Mumbai, and supplying protective equipment like PPE kits, gloves, sanitisers and face-shields to help private medical practitioners re-start their clinics. However, it is also essential for us to focus on rising unemployment by serving as a link between job seekers and those enterprises which need manpower,” a senior RSS functionary told FPJ.

Another RSS office bearer said that while the lockdown and the flight of migrant labourers had led to entrepreneurs and businessmen needing skilled labour and staff, the closure of companies and small enterprises, had led to distress among the labour class.

“So, we are working on an app to link these two sections. The development process is underway, and we plan to launch testing in a week’s time,” he added, stating that the formal launch depends on the test runs. However, the RSS office-bearer added that the organisation did not guarantee any job placements for applicants, and was only serving as an aggregator or catalyst.

The developers are also working on the name for the app, and one likely name is ‘Rojgar Setu’ – though it is yet to be finalised.

In Mumbai, the RSS conducts around 500 shakhas, which includes both daily and weekly shakhas (called saptahik milan). Each shakha is attended by around 15 to 20 people, with the attendance going up to more than 100 on certain days, the RSS office bearer said.