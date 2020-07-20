Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation tags 13 buildings as dangerous

Amid their busy schedule due to the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus, officials attached to the Public Work’s Department (PWD) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have tagged 13 buildings in the twin-city as being dangerous and unfit for human habitation.

Last year the figure had stood as 18.

This following an elaborate structural audit exercise launched by the civic administration. In accordance with the relevant sections of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act-1949, the PWD officials had made it obligatory for owners and residents of buildings in existence for more than 30 years, to get their buildings inspected by qualified structural engineers listed on the civic panel. Subsequently, notices were issued to 1,846 structures after an extensive survey. Occupants or owners of 1043 structures responded positively and submitted the certificates after conducting recommended corrective repairs needed for structural stability.