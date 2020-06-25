Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Maha govt continues reopening efforts; asks offices to conduct antibody tests for employees

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, as cases inch closer to the five lakh mark, Maharashtra has emerged as the state worst affected by the deadly virus. As per the Health Ministry on Thursday afternoon, Maharashtra has recorded more than 1,42,900 positive cases. Of these, over 62,300 remain active.

On Thursday, Mumbai became the first state to take up the ICMR on it's plan to issue 'immunity certificates' to people. An Economic Times report adds that this would come in handy as people in the state return to their workplaces after undergoing tests.

What is an immunity certificate?

As per the World Health Organisation, an immunity passport or certificate is documentation that verifies that an individual is 'risk-free'. This would enable them to travel to and from their workplace, assuming of course that they were protected against re-infection. However, this plan is still at an experimental stage.

As the WHO mentions, there is not evidence as of now that denotes that people who have recovered from the virus have antibodies that prevent a second infection. Indeed, there had been murmurs some time ago that people were being re-infected in South Korea. This however had turned out to be a false alarm.