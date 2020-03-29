Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maha govt to provide meal at Rs 5 instead of Rs 10

Amid coronavirus outbreak, on Sunday Maharashtra government has decided to cut prices of meals under Shiv Bhojan scheme.

The Maharashtra government will now provide meals at Rs 5 instead of Rs 10 under Shiv Bhojan scheme. The state government aims at serving at least 1 lakh plates per day.

Soon after coming to power in November last year, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government launched the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme on a pilot basis to provide subsidised meals to the poor for just Rs 10 per plate. The goal of the scheme is to provide affordable and quality food to the poor.