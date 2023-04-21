Amid concerns over extreme heatwave conditions, Maharashtra govt orders closure of all state board schools from today | Representational Image

Maharashtra Government's decision to close all state board schools due to the extreme heat wave conditions comes as a relief to many students and parents.

The government has preponed the summer vacations and ordered that all schools affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) would remain closed from Friday, April 21, 2023, till June 14, except in Vidarbha, where the schools would remain closed till June 30, 2023, stated a report.

Heat wave conditions and loss of lives

The order was issued following the tragic loss of lives due to the extreme heat wave conditions prevailing in the state. The order is limited to only the schools affiliated to MSBSHSE, and other boards in the state may take actions independently. However, it is likely that CBSE and ICSE boards, operating many schools in the state, might decide to follow suit.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the heat wave conditions to prevail throughout the week with a dry spell. The temperatures are already soaring above 45 degrees in many parts of the state. The IMD has also issued a red alert, advising people to avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day.

Closure of schools and other board's independent action

While the government has not asked other board schools to be closed, the closure of state board schools has given parents and students hope that other boards might take similar actions. The closure of schools comes as a blessing for many students who have been struggling to cope with the soaring temperatures.

Precautions to be taken

It is important to take precautions and avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day to avoid any untoward incidents due to the extreme heat wave conditions.