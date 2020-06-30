Amid bloodbath in media, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale seeks economic aid package for the industry

Pointing to the impact of the coronavirus induced lockdown on the newspaper industry, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has sought an economic aid package for the sector.

In a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Shewale, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the Mumbai South Central constituency, has pointed to the impact of the lockdown on registered businesses.

Referring to the economic losses suffered by the newspapers, Shewale has sought an economic aid package for the welfare of these publications and their reporters. He has suggested that under this, registered newspapers—daily, weekly and monthly—across languages must be given financial aid of between Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh. The MP said this will preserve the morale of the industry and help them revive in the future.