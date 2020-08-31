Amid allegations of sexual harassment, Times Now claims employee 'blackmailing' company, files case

The Times Network on Monday issued a statement saying there is an attempt to use sexual harassment as a chip to blackmail the company by a dissatisfied employee who has been terminated.
“Frivolous and malicious allegations have been levelled against our Management by an ex-employee AFTER TERMINATION OF HER SERVICES due to Non-performance, and Covid related restructuring. There have been no complaints of Harassment by her against any person during her entire tenure of 12 years. This sudden complaint after her services are terminated is a motivated and malicious action. A complaint has already been lodged by us with the Mumbai Police against her for Blackmail and Criminal intimidation,” Times Network said in a statement.
Meanwhile, as per a report in Indian Express, in her complaint to police, the journalist said the accused had touched her inappropriately and demanded sexual favours. But when she refused to comply, she was sacked. The complainant had approached the Bandra police station on Thursday and the case was later transferred to NM Joshi Marg police station.
Times Network’s statement comes after the report by Indian Express stated that Mumbai Police on Thursday booked a senior management official of a top media house for alleged sexual harassment of a female colleague. The report doesn’t mention the name of the company nor the accused.
The cops have registered a case under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 (A) (assault or criminal force on woman with intend to outrage her modesty), 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)