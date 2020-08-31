Amid allegations of sexual harassment, Times Now claims employee 'blackmailing' company, files case

The Times Network on Monday issued a statement saying there is an attempt to use sexual harassment as a chip to blackmail the company by a dissatisfied employee who has been terminated.

“Frivolous and malicious allegations have been levelled against our Management by an ex-employee AFTER TERMINATION OF HER SERVICES due to Non-performance, and Covid related restructuring. There have been no complaints of Harassment by her against any person during her entire tenure of 12 years. This sudden complaint after her services are terminated is a motivated and malicious action. A complaint has already been lodged by us with the Mumbai Police against her for Blackmail and Criminal intimidation,” Times Network said in a statement.