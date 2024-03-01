Amendment To IT Act: Centre Opposes Interim Stay On FCU Notification, Cites New Challenges From Social Media Platforms

The Centre on Thursday opposed interim stay on notification of Fact Check Unit (FCU) as contemplated under the Amended Information Technology Act saying that the country is facing new challenges posed by social media platforms, because it has unlimited reach, anonymity, and potential for misinformation dissemination.

Kunal Kamra and others's applications

The Centre was replying to applications filed by standup comedian Kunal Kamra and others seeking stay on notification of the Centre’s Fact Check Unit (FCU) until the third Judge decides on the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was arguing before Justice AS Chandurkar, who was appointed as the third judge to decide on the split opinions given by a bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on petitions challenging the amendment to the IT Act with regard to setting up of FCU.

Mehta said that once the FCU flagged any content on social media as fake, false or misleading, the intermediary is not obligated to do anything. If they put a disclaimer on the flagged content that it is fake as per government FCU, their safe harbour under section 79 of the Information Technology Act will continue.

Providing few examples of misleading content on social media such as deepfakes on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, Mehta emphasised that FCU was the least restrictive way to address misinformation effectively. The amended rule does not impose an obligation on intermediaries to remove the “fake” content.

The SG highlighted that the safe harbour provided to intermediaries is not unconditional and stressed in the fact that no intermediary has approached the court against the amendment.

When Justice Chandurkar pointed out that, as per the petitioners, no prejudice is caused till date even though the FCU has not been notified, Mehta replied that since there is no FCU, no one has come to the government with any grievance. Hence there is no information about any prejudice caused. He was quick to point out that the examples cited by him occurred during this period.

Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai, appearing for Kunal Kamra, contended that Mehta's contention on public interest implies that government is the sole repository of public good and ensuring public safety and well-being. This is called “nanny state”, he said.

The court has reserved the pleas for order.