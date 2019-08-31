Ambulance aide held for making lewd calls

Mumbai: Vashi Police arrested an assistant of an ambulance for outraging the modesty of women by making lewd calls, sending obscene messages and speaking to them in abusive language.

The accused was caught on Thursday, after one of the complainants tipped the police, she heard an ambulance siren in the background every time the accused called her. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A few weeks ago, a woman received a call from an unfamiliar number when the caller spoke to her in an abusive language. When the woman screamed at the man, he disconnected the call only to call again the following day.

Everytime the man called, the woman heard the sound of a siren. Fed up with the repeated abusive calls, the woman approached Vashi Police last week and reported the matter.

Police began the investigating and acting on the tip given by the complainant regarding the sound of a siren, the police built a technical case.

They checked the Call Data Records of the mobile number of the accused and checked the locations from where he called. Police then traced the number to an ambulance assistant, working at the Apollo Hospital in Belapur.

The accused, Santosh Devasi, was questioned by police, when he confessed to making lewd calls to women, said police. During the interrogation, Devasi, a resident of Sector 20 in Nerul, confessed to buying a separate SIM card with fake documents, just to make lewd calls to women.

"Devasi said, he had accessed the visitors' register from the hospital to get the numbers of women. He is said to have even befriended a few nurses to get the numbers of the colleagues he had liked.

He harassed them in the same manner. Eventually the ambulance siren led us to him," said Rajesh Gajjal, assistant inspector of Navi Mumbai crime branch.

Further investigation revealed, similar cases of harassment were filed against Devasi at NRI, Vashi and Rabale police stations. Devasi has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.