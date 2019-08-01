Ambernath councillor booked for abusing municipal officials

Thane: A BJP councillor from the Ambernath Municipal Council in Thane was booked for allegedly threatening civic officials over weekly offs gra­nted to sanitation workers even as the city roads were clogged with muck left behind by floodwater last week, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the councillor, Sunil Soni, barged into the cabin of chief sanitary officer, Devidas Pawar, on July 29 and asked him why Saturday and Sunday weekly offs were given to workrs at a time the residents were grappling with water-logging.

A cop said the complainant told Soni weekly-offs were granted as per the service rules. The complainant also told the councillor the workers were called to duty on last Saturday and Sunday in the wake of the flood due to heavy rains.

“However, Soni abused Pawar and other civic officials in his cabin and lifted a chair to throw it at them,” the official quoted the complaint. Soni has been booked under IPC sections. He has not been held so far.