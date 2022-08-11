Ambernath: 2 arrested for killing man, dumping body in lake | File Photo

Two persons including a minor have been arrested for the murder of a man whose body was later tied up with wires and a saree, weighed down with stones, and dumped into a lake to destroy evidence. The body of Vishal Rajbhar, 20, a resident of the Hanuman Nagar area of Ulhasnagar, was found dumped into a lake at Javsai in Ambernath (west) on August 5.

On Wednesday (August 10) the Ambernath police solved the case and revealed that the murder took place as the deceased had threatened one of the accused after the latter threatened one of his friends. The police further stated that a search is on for three more accused who fled to Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (Ambernath) Jagdish Satav said, “We have arrested Roshan Sahani, along with a minor who has been sent to a juvenile detention centre. A team has left for Uttar Pradesh to nab Sachin Chauhan, Ajay Jaiswar and Sameer Siddiqui who were also involved in the murder. Further investigations are underway.”