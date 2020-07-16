Nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, tally reaches 2,75,640

The number of new corona cases in the state stopped 25 short of the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. There were 7,975 new infections in the last 24 hours, with the progressive count having risen to 2,75,640 so far. It is the second highest number of single-day cases reported until now, the previous high being 8,139 cases reported on July 11. The number of recovered patients has increased to 1,52,614, with 3,606 being discharged from various hospitals across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, there were 1,390 new cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 96,253, with 5,464 fatalities so far. According to state government data, Mumbai has recorded 17,442 coronavirus positive cases within a fortnight and it is estimated the city will breach the one lakh-mark by this weekend.

There were 233 deaths reported on Wednesday and the toll currently stands at 10,928 and with a fatality rate of 4 per cent. Of these, 22 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 59 in the Pune division, 30 in Nashik division, eight each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad, five in Latur and one in Akola.

Within the MMR, where 2,766 new cases were reported, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded the second highest number of cases after Mumbai city, overtaking cases under the (TMC). The KDMC reported 561 cases, for an overall count of 16,071, while the corresponding numbers for the Thane Municipal Corporation were 407 and 15,821 respectively.

Of 14,08,901 laboratory samples, 2,75,640 had tested positive (19.56%) until Wednesday. Currently, 7,08,373 people are in home quarantine and 43,315 people are in institutional quarantine. Of the 2,75,640 cases in the state, 1,11,801 are active.