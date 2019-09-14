All’s not well with the health of Mumbai police

Mumbai: 807 policemen, mostly constables, in the 45,000-strong force have died prematurely over the last five and half years (January 2014 to May 2019) while in service owing to various ailments. In a fraction of cases, the causes were unnatural; accidents and suicides in particular.

The figure is considered very high given the fact that on average 150-160 constables have been succumbing to diseases every year against the annual recruitment figure of around 1,400 personnel. However, the actual addition to the force is barely around 300 given the fact another group of 900 retire from service every year.

The mortality figures are equivalent to the total staff strength in a district like Dhule, or the staff in four-five police stations in Mumbai city. Simply put, over the last five and half years, policemen, equivalent to an entire district police force, or, the total number of policemen in a police zone (comprising four-five police stations) in Mumbai have been wiped off on account of diseases.

The figures recently compiled by the Mumbai police indicate heart ailments, associated with erratic schedules and lifestyle, remain the topmost cop-killer in the force. What is shocking however, is the

deaths by cancer, occurrence of which was rare and scant in the force until a decade ago, has pushed other lifestyle diseases like liver, kidney or lung ailments, to the back burner to occupy the second spot in the mortality list.

While 178 policemen had succumbed to heart ailments in the last five and half years, the number of cancer deaths stood at 78 in the corresponding period. The cancer death figures appears alarming as it is way above the percentage of cancer deaths reported in the state in the last 3 years. 11, 306 persons had died of cancer in the state with a ratio of .0009 per cent with respect to the 11 crore population of Maharashtra. The ratio stands at 0.039 when it comes to the Mumbai police.

With 67 deaths, liver aliments is a close third while tuberculosis (TB) and other lung/respiratory diseases accounted for 36 deaths. Kidney failure and other urinary diseases accounted for 21 deaths during that period. Diabetics related deaths stood at 5 in the list.

Nevertheless, the findings have come as a revelation for the police top brass, especially with cancer climbing to the second spot in the killer chart.

“This is a matter of serious concern,” remarked joint commissioner of police, administration, Naval Bajaj. “This is because lifestyle diseases, caused by long commuting hours, duty in the open or uncomfortable workplaces, were presumed to be more prevalent amongst our constables. We never knew cancer has spread so deep in the force,” he said adding, “it needs some introspection to find ways for a solution.” For old-timers in Mumbai police, like former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivaji Kolekar, the new findings have come as a shocker.

“Even until a decade back, policemen would die mostly of usual ailments associated with kidney, liver or lungs while diabetics remained another area of concern. But I never heard of someone dying from cancer in my entire career in the Mumbai police,” said Kolekar who retired from the force in 2015 following three-decade long service.

However, the good news is of late, deaths caused by viral/ bacterial infections remained low, with just two dengue deaths reported in 2014. Another senior official, who spoke requesting anonymity, said the finding has come as a wake up call for overhauling the health schemes and awareness programmes in the department. “We were sitting tight over the fact the overall mortality figures had come down by 5 per cent in the last 10 years. However, a new killer has quietly crept in and it is on the rise, upsetting all previous parameters,” the official said.

THE SENSITIVITY OF THE FORCE TOWARDS ITS MEN

It will, however, be unfair to say the force is insensitive towards the health of the constabulary. There are two police hospitals — at Nagpada and Naigaon (sub-hospital) -- with basic operative care facility and 12 dispensaries meant for 75 police lines spread across the city. Moreover, two mobile dispensaries make trips to the police lines regularly.

In 2010, the police had introduced health card schemes for constables, especially those in the age group of 40-50 and 50-58, to maintain their medical history digitally. While 10,000 constables have already been covered, the police administration aims at covering the entire constabulary.

Apart from the the Kutumbh Arogya Yojna (KAY) scheme, started in 2005, offers cashless treatment to the constable and his family members (including parents) at many premier private hospitals in the city. Under the scheme, free treatment is given for 27 types of diseases, including 5 serious illness.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar had also contributed his bit towards the forces' health by fixing the constabulary’s duty schedule to 8 hours. “As a result of the various health schemes, fixed duty hours and fitness camps (like yoga) held periodically, instances of TB had come down drastically, along with some other life style disesaes,” Bajaj added.

Kolekar meanwhile, said that the trend is likely to grow in future unless food and water contamination levels in the city are brought down, along with the burgeoning air pollution level. “Why alone police? After all, they too are human beings. Pollution and contamination is at the root of all problems for all,” he stated.

Top three killers-- Heart, Cancer, followed by liver ailments

Total Number of deaths between 2014 and 2019 (May)---807

Year-wise breakup--

2014—149

2015—163

2016—158

2017—142

2018—129

2019—66 (Upto May 2019)

Causes of death (Major heads)

2014

Heart disease—42

Tuberculosis—10

Cancer—15

Accidental Deaths—14

Liver—10

Kidney—3

Dengue—2

2015

Heart disease—31

Cancer--16

Liver—15

Tuberculosis—7

Kidney—1

2016

Heart—33

Cancer—14

Liver disease—11

Kidney—10

Accidents—14

TB & Respiratory disease--10

2017

Heart---31

Cancer—14

Liver disease—12

Kidney—1

Diabetics—5

TB & Respiratory disease—3

Accidents—3

2018

Heart disease—28

Cancer—13

Liver disease—9

Kidney—2

Accidents—6

TB & other respiratory disease—6

Suicides—4

2019

Heart disease—13

Cancer—6

Liver—10

Kidney—4

Accidents—3

TB & other respiratory disease—1