Alliance would get 220 seats: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in fine health and they would get 220 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.
“Discussions on the alliance is at the last stage. Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed. I am confident that we will get 220 seats in the upcoming assembly elections,” he told a press conference.
