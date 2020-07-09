'All such claims are baseless': BMC denies Devendra Fadnavis' allegations of reduced testing

After former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the BMC, saying it was not testing enough, the civic body on Wednesday denied the allegations.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, after Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks said, BMC issued a clarification saying, “All such claims are baseless.”
The civic body, claimed that it has increased the COVID-19 testing to 5,500 tests per day from earlier 4,000 tests per day since the introduction of rapid antigen testing, result of which can be available within half an hour. It carried out 5,483 tests on July 8, it added.
The clarification came after, Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the BMC, saying it was not testing enough. "It was relieving to see yesterdays COVID numbers in Mumbai coming down to 806 until I realised that only 3,300 samples were tested. @OfficeofUT (chief minister Uddhav Thackeray) are we playing with lives of Mumbaikars? On a given day our patients are 806 & 64 deaths which takes the death rate to around 8 per cent & infection rate 25 per cent," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found since Tuesday evening.
