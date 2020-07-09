'All such claims are baseless': BMC denies Devendra Fadnavis' allegations of reduced testing

After former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the BMC, saying it was not testing enough, the civic body on Wednesday denied the allegations.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, after Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks said, BMC issued a clarification saying, “All such claims are baseless.”

The civic body, claimed that it has increased the COVID-19 testing to 5,500 tests per day from earlier 4,000 tests per day since the introduction of rapid antigen testing, result of which can be available within half an hour. It carried out 5,483 tests on July 8, it added.