All steps being taken to ensure safe disposal of Covid bodies, notes HC

Taking note of the fact that BMC and other concerned authorities are taking all possible measures to safely dispose of the bodies of Covid-19 victims, the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL alleging lapses on part of the authorities in handling dead bodies.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Nizamoodin Jamadar accepted the statement of the BMC that it has been scrupulously following all the guidelines issued by the ICMR and the WHO with regards to disposing of Covid bodies.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by journalist-turned-activist Ketan Tirodkar highlighting the lapses on part of civic authorities in disposing bodies, especially at the Shivaji Park and Chandanwadi crematoriums.

Appearing for the civic body, senior counsel Anil Sakhre told the judges that the civic body was following the guidelines laid down by the Union government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for safe disposal of COVID-19 infected bodies.

"The staff at the crematorium and the driver and attendant transporting the bodies from the concerned hospitals to the crematorium are provided with safety gears like PPE kits, masks, sanitizers and so on. The staff undergo regular thermal screening and throat swabs are also taken to test for COVID-19," Sakhare submitted.

"We have permitted to dispose only 20 bodies a day in each crematorium, where these bodies are disposed of in electric furnaces. Simultaneously, non-Covid bodies are also being disposed of at crematoriums," the counsel added.

The judges were further told that whenever a Covid patient dies, the hospital authorities inform the local police stations and also the concerned crematoriums. "This is just to inform them and then further they take all the necessary steps to transport the body from the hospital to the crematorium. Whereas unclaimed bodies are concerned, they are disposed of by the local police staff," the affidavit by the civic body, reads.

Having heard the contentions, the CJ said, "We are of the opinion that the authorities are scrupulously following the guidelines prescribed for management and safe disposal of bodies infected with COVID-19 and hence no case is made out for the court to interfere."

"We have no doubt that the BMC and other concerned would continue adhering to the guidelines prescribed so that dignity of all citizens is preserved and no citizen is put to any unnecessary risks," the bench added, while disposing of the PIL.