'All papers regarding probes of Antilia and Mansukh Hiran submitted', ATS tells Chandiwal Commission

Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, appeared before the state-appointed one member enquiry committee on Tuesday and sought the copy of the report submitted by the ATS regarding the probes in Antilia Bomb case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran case.

Notably, Deshmukh claimed that the state ATS has not submitted all the papers regarding the probes in the two cases. He accordingly urged the committee headed by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal to call or summon more material to "unearth the truth."

However, police inspector D N Mohite, who was member of the ATS team investigating these two cases, told the commission that everything regarding the two cases have been submitted before it and that no separate noting or material was maintained by the state ATS.

Meanwhile, Sachin Vaze, the suspended cop, urged the commission to issue directive to the Milind Bharambe, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Mumbai, to submit his report dated March 30, 2021 and a communication which was made on March 25, 2021, before the committee on urgent basis.

Justice Chandiwal, accordingly ordered Bharambe to submit the reports latest by Wednesday morning.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST