All hands to the deck: Maharashtra ropes in Ayush doctors, asks dentists to be on stand-by

Mumbai: The state government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. It has now roped in over 1.5 lakh Ayush doctors to strengthen its hands in this endeavour and has also sent a notice to the Government Dental College, Fort, requesting its services in an emergency.

Ayush doctors will be digitally trained in the curriculum designed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Along with videos, they will also be given study material. After the training is complete, they will have to take an online examination, which will qualify them to treat CoVID-19 patients.

Currently, in Mumbai, as per the records of Maharashtra Medical Council, there are above 20,000 registered allopaths. But in the event of community transmission in this city of 1.84-crore people, the ministry will require additional help from Ayush doctors and dentists.