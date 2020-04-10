All hands to the deck: Maharashtra ropes in Ayush doctors, asks dentists to be on stand-by

Mumbai: The state government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. It has now roped in over 1.5 lakh Ayush doctors to strengthen its hands in this endeavour and has also sent a notice to the Government Dental College, Fort, requesting its services in an emergency.
Ayush doctors will be digitally trained in the curriculum designed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Along with videos, they will also be given study material. After the training is complete, they will have to take an online examination, which will qualify them to treat CoVID-19 patients.
Currently, in Mumbai, as per the records of Maharashtra Medical Council, there are above 20,000 registered allopaths. But in the event of community transmission in this city of 1.84-crore people, the ministry will require additional help from Ayush doctors and dentists.
Dr Kuldeep Kohli, director, Directorate of Ayush, said its doctors have years of experience in handling patients and will take care of mild and moderate cases.“
Only qualified Ayush doctors will be allowed to take care of patients, for which they are taking online classes in the curriculum designed by AIIMS for basic knowledge of CoVID-19 treatment. Following this, they will have to appear for an online examination to procure their qualification certificates,” he said.
Doctors are being given basic training in handling patients while maintaining their own safety. “The training began on Thursday and will continue for a week, following which the certificate examination will be held,” he added.
Currently, the state government has converted the Podar Ayurved Medical College into a quarantine centre for the treatment of mild cases. For now, 400 contact-traced patients have been quarantined and are being treated.
Not just Ayush doctors, the state government also wants to include dentists to participate in the care of CoVID-19 patients. Dr Vivek Pakhmonde, dean, Government Dental College, said, “We have received a notice from the health ministry instructing all registered dentists to be on stand-by. If the situation demands, we will also have to cater to patients.”
