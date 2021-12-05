Morning flights delayed at Pune airport due to low visibility

Due to low visibility owing to fog, all flights at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport have been delayed.

"All passengers travelling from Pune airport are requested to check flight timings with their airlines," the official Twitter handle of the Pune airport wrote.

There is low visibility at Pune due to fog. Current visibility is below 100m. As a result all flights are delayed for the next few hours. All passengers travelling from #PuneAirport are requested to check flight timings with their Airlines. @AAI_Official @aairedwr — Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) December 5, 2021

Earlier on Friday, morning flights were delayed for the same reason.

“There is low visibility at Pune due to fog. As a result, flights are delayed or diverted for the next few hours. All passengers travelling from the Pune Airport are requested to check flight timings with their Airlines,” the Pune airport authorities had said in a tweet.

Similarly, on Wednesday, 44 flights were delayed owing to low visibility.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:53 AM IST